From Spain: Correa talks to Atletico Madrid as he is pushing for a Milan move

After signing Theo Hernandez, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao (Leo Duarte is also ready to soon become a rossoneri player officially), Milan are still thinking about Angel Correa. The problem? Milan had to slow talks down since Andre Silva's move to Monaco failed to happen. Even if the Portuguese striker still doesn't have a new home, the rossoneri have reactivated talks on the Correa front. His agent Augustin Jimenez met up with Milan recently as he told the rossoneri that his client would really like to join them by the end of this summer.



CORREA IS PUSHING FOR MILAN - According to AS, Correa let Atletico Madrid know that he wants to leave as he wants an important role in a new team. Atletico Madrid have now been asking for 55 million euros (bonuses included) for the Argentine player but they might have to soon lower their demands. Milan's offer is of 45 million euros (bonuses included) as Correa is trying to 'pressure' Atletico in an attempt to lower their demands for him. More to come on the matter...