From Spain: Coutinho on the market, Juve, PSG and Man United interested
30 May at 13:15Barcelona's Phillippe Coutinho seems to be on the market. According to rumours coming from Spain and reported by Mundo Deportivo, the player would no longer be a part of the technical project of the Catalans after the purchase of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax and, therefore, will have to look to continue his career elsewhere.
The Spanish paper writes that there is interest from Serie A champions Juventus in the former Liverpool star but the Bianconeri will have to face competition from three great European sides: PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United. The Blues, however, will only be able to enter the race fully in the event that their transfer market ban is lifted.
Coutinho arrived at Barcelona last year in January and since then he has managed to collect 76 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 21 goals and assisting another 11. During his time at the Nou Camp, the Brazilian lifted the La Liga title twice, the Spanish Cup once and the Supercup twice.
