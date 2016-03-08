From Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo admires Barcelona, Madrid and Man Utd target
13 August at 20:10Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus for a figure of around €110 million is, to many, one of the biggest deals of the window so far, if not the century.
However, there has been another transfer saga which has dominated the headlines – nearly as much as Ronaldo’s move to Juventus did. That of Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian has been linked with a move away from Rome, with many clubs interested; the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus have all registered their interest at some point.
However, as reported by Okdiario.com, Cristiano Ronaldo himself has expressed an admiration of Milinkovic-Savic; making his feelings known by the Juventus management. Ronaldo reportedly is a big fan of the Serbian, with the reports suggesting that he thinks that signing Milinkovic-Savic would definitely help Juventus achieve all their goals.
