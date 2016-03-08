From Spain: De Ligt did not want to join Juve last summer
28 December at 18:15Ups and downs for Matthijs De Ligt in his first part of the season at Juventus. Promoted immediately to a starter after Chiellini's injury, after some initial mistakes he is starting to get used to Italian football and Maurizio Sarri's tactics.
However, everything could have been different last summer, as revealed by Mundo Deportivo (via ilbianconerco.com). According to the Spanish paper, De Ligt would have liked to move to Barcelona to play with his ex-Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, but agent Mino Raiola wanted a commission of around 8 million euros which the Blaugrana not willing to pay.
No money, no party was the message of Raiola, who then decided to push the Dutchman to Italy. But Spanish outlets are certain that De Ligt's 'marriage' with Barcelona has only been postponed because in 2022 the super-agent would like to take him to Spain, as Matthijs has always dreamed of playing at Barcelona and does not make it a question of money, just a question of fulfilling his wish.
