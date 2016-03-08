From Spain: De Ligt says 'no' to Barcelona, Juventus set to challenge Bayern

19 June at 11:15
Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly said 'no' to a move to Barcelona, with Juventus now in the race with Bayern Munich for the Dutchman.

De Ligt has become one of the world's most wanted stars in the game, thanks to his performances for club and country. He won the Eredivisie with Ajax and reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League as well. He also reached the final of the UEFA Nations League with the Netherlands.

Cadena Ser state that he has now declined a move to Barcelona and three clubs are now in the race for him. That includes PSG, who have already agreed personal terms. The other two clubs are Bayern Munich and Juventus.

