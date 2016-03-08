From Spain: decisive week for Courtois to Real Madrid
23 July at 10:55According to Spanish paper As, Real Madrid will finalize the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this week.
Courtois is reported to have already agreed a move to the Bernabeu where he will replace the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keilor Navas.
Real Madrid will sign Courtois for a fee in the region of € 40 million. Real Madrid are expected to announce the signing of the 26-year-old this week
Chelsea have been linked with both Gigio Donnarumma and Pepe Reina to replace the talented Belgium goalkeeper whose contract with the Blues expires in 2019.
The Spanish keeper commented the interest of the Premier League giants yesterday before the take-off for the USA where AC Milan will play a friendly tournament: "They are hypotheses, I just arrived, I want to enjoy these days with the boys, insert myself as soon as possible, give my best, my top contribution and continue to grow".
