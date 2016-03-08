From Spain: Despite Costa’s injury, Atletico will not sign striker in January
15 November at 10:30Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid will not sign a striker in the January transfer window despite injury to veteran forward Diego Costa, as per Marca cited by Football-Espana.
Costa is expected to miss football up to three months with the neck injury which might require a surgery and a decision regarding it will be taken in the next week.
But as per the latest report, Los Rojiblancos are not looking to bring in any more players before the start of the next season in order to balance their books.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments