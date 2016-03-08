From Spain: details of Ronaldo's agreement with Juventus revealed
05 July at 11:55According to the latest reports of Spanish newspaper AS, an outlet linked very closely with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed economic terms with Juventus.
By this, Ronaldo will be paid €30 million a year, a record for the Turin-based club. However, due to Real Madrid’s lack of a formal, written document of Ronaldo’s €100 million release clause, it is now down to the Spanish capital side to find a replacement and allow Ronaldo to leave.
This is shaping up to be one of the biggest deals of the century and Marca and El Chiringuito are reporting that a deal is very close. The Portuguese Record have prepared a short-term announcement.
In the next 24 hours, things are set to accelerate and we could see Cristiano Ronaldo sign for Juventus before the World Cup is even at its conclusion. A transfer that has the power to steal attention away from the biggest tournament in world football.
