According to the latest reports of Spanish newspaper AS, an outlet linked very closely with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed economic terms with Juventus.By this, Ronaldo will be paid €30 million a year, a record for the Turin-based club. However, due to Real Madrid's lack of a formal, written document of Ronaldo's €100 million release clause, it is now down to the Spanish capital side to find a replacement and allow Ronaldo to leave.This is shaping up to be one of the biggest deals of the century and Marca and El Chiringuito are reporting that a deal is very close. The Portuguese Record have prepared a short-term announcement.In the next 24 hours, things are set to accelerate and we could see Cristiano Ronaldo sign for Juventus before the World Cup is even at its conclusion. A transfer that has the power to steal attention away from the biggest tournament in world football.