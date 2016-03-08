From Spain: Dybala was willing to join Real Madrid

Paulo Dybala's name came up a lot this past summer as his future was in heavy doubt. The bianconeri seemed ready to sell him but Dybala turned down offers from both Manchester United and Tottenham as he remained in Turin for the time being. Things can certainly change quickly as Fabio Paratici will be looking to off-load some players come January. Other than Dybala, players such as Mandzukic, Emre Can, Rugani and Matuidi could all be put on the transfer block.



YES TO REAL MADRID - According to Don Balon (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like if Dybala was willing to join Real Madrid as he reportedly 'offered himself' to los blancos. Zinedine Zidane seemingly turned down the chance to sign the young Argentine forward as he preferred other profiles instead.



Dybala's future is currently in Turin but for how long? Manchester United are still interested in him as the Argentine striker will soon have to take an important decision. More to come on the matter...