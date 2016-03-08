From Spain: Eden Hazard will soon be a Real Madrid player
18 April at 21:10Reports from Spain seem convinced that Chelsea star Eden Hazard will soon be a Real Madrid player at the end of the season.
Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and was close to a move last summer. He has rejected three contract proposals and he has already admitted to liking the Los Blancos.
Marca now state that Real will strike an agreement for Hazard in the next few days and the Belgian will be a Los Blancos player by the summer.
The outlet states that Real are very much willing to pay a fee of 100 million euros in the summer, as Zinedine Zidane is desperate to sign the Belgian and rebuild the side.
Florentino Perez has wanted Hazard ever since his early days at Lille and feels Hazard will need little convincing so that he comes to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The outlet expects Hazard to be Real's third summer signing, along with Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao.
