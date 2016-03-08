From Spain: Entourage of Juventus target De Ligt wants Man Utd move
11 June at 15:15People close to Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt reportedly want the defender to move to Manchester United this summer, reports from Spain state.
De Ligt has become one of Europe's most impressive and most wanted young players thanks to his performances for Ajax this season. He helped the side win the Eredivisie, reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Nations League.
Interest in the player isn't any less and a merry-go-round already exists. The latest one from Sport in Spain states that people close to the defender want him to move to United this summer.
The report quotes journalist Oriol Domènech who said at a show called 'Club de la Mitjanit' of Catalunya Ràdio that the defender is being pushed towards a move to Old Trafford this summer.
He said: "If you go to United in three years, Barça will pay whatever it is for you, people close to him would have insisted."
The report also states that Mino Raiola is also of the same opinion and that Barca already have an agreement with Ajax for a fee of 75 million euros but no club has agreed terms with the player.
Go to comments