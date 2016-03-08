From Spain: Espanyol interested in signing Torino’s striker
11 December at 16:40Spanish La Liga outfit Espanyol are interested in signing Italian Serie A club Torino’s out-of-favour striker Simone Zaza, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the coming months after failing to secure his spot in the start XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Espanyol are interested in bringing Zaza back to Spain where he has already represented Valencia in the past.
