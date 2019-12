From Spain: Espanyol interested in signing Torino’s striker

Spanish La Liga outfit Espanyol are interested in signing Italian Serie A club Torino’s out-of-favour striker Simone Zaza, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the coming months after failing to secure his spot in the start XI in the ongoing campaign.As per the latest report, Espanyol are interested in bringing Zaza back to Spain where he has already represented Valencia in the past.