From Spain: Falcao would say 'yes' to Real Madrid loan switch
17 November at 13:55Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly looking to resolve their striker problems by signing Radamel Falcao on loan in January.
Falcao has been linked with a move to Barcelona and with a move to the MLS. This season, much like his club Monaco, Falcao has struggled. He has scored only four times in 11 appearances for the French side, who are languishing in relegation.
Marca state that Falcao would be willing to come back to Spain for half a year on loan and if Real Madrid do make an offer for him, he will willingly join the club for a six month-long loan deal.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments