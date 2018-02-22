Angel Di Maria has apparently expressed an interest in moving to Atletico Madrid, and has also gone as far as to speak on

According to AS, El Fideo even offered his services to Atleti, something which former club Real Madrid might consider to be a bit of a betrayal.

Di Maria has had a decent season when he has played, netting 19 goals and providing seven assists in all comps for the Ligue 1 champions.

Then again, he was given the chance to try to replace Neymar when the Brazilian limped off at the end of February in a game with Marseille.

Playing in relief of O Ney, Di Maria missed a number of big chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, with the Merengues easily sweeping PSG aside.

The Argentine has been previously linked with a move to Barcelona because he gets on very well with Lionel Messi, and reports had indicated that the 30-year-old had offered his services to the Catalans too.