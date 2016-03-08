From Spain: Inter back on Andre Gomes, Barcelona set the price tag

25 April at 22:30
Inter are planning their moves for the next transfer window and particular attention goes to the midfield: waiting to define the situations of Brozovic and Vecino, as well as the goodbye of Joao Mario, thus freeing space for a purchase

According to Spanish media, an old target has once again emerged on Inter's radar. In fact, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Inter are one of the teams that in the last few weeks have returned to show interest in the Portuguese midfielder.

Barcelona, who own the player, have decided to permanently part ways with him in the summer, setting an initial price tag of €20m, which is well within the reach of several Italia clubs. However, multiple teams are interested in the player, including Everton, who will try to transform the loan into a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri will observe the situation to understand the conditions of a possible transfer. Therefore, Andre Gomes might be back in fashion, but only on the right conditions.

