From Spain: Inter have 'almost resigned' to losing Lautaro to Barcelona
05 April at 13:00Lautaro Martinez has always been a profile appreciated by Barcelona and the Inter Milan star currently represents the number one goal for the Blaugrana to replace Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp and to accompany his compatriot Lionel Messi in Spain.
According to Sport in Spain (via fcinternews.it), Inter would seem almost resigned to having to say goodbye to the attacker before the start of next season, in the direction to Catalonia to join Messi.
Despite the interest from the Premier League (Manchester City and Chelsea), the destination chosen by the Argentine would seem to be Barcelona, ready to take advantage of a monstrous offer from the Blaugrana compared to the renewal proposed by the Nerazzurri.
According to the Spanish paper, there is a substantial gap between the two figures offered. Inter are offering 4 million euros per season, while Lautaro would like to earn twice as much. A change in the scenery could only arrive in the case that the Nerazzurri decide to increase their offer to keep the attacker at the San Siro.
