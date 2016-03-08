From Spain: Inter have four Real Madrid stars on the radar

Inter Milan are in the hunt for reinforcements on the transfer market to satisfy the demands of Antonio Conte and according to reports from Spain, in particular, Mundo Deportivo, the club has identified four Real Madrid players as possible arrivals.



The first and most difficult name to achieve is Gareth Bale, who has been put on the market by the Los Blancos. Conte could be interested in the Welshman but his enormous salary makes the negotiations very difficult.



The three more attainable names are Nacho, Lucas Vazquez and Kovacic. The Croatian is appreciated for his knowledge of the club and his talents, while Nacho and Vazquez are on Conte's list due to their versatility.