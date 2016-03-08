From Spain: Inter Milan meet Barcelona over midfield star
27 October at 09:30According to what has been reported by Spanish news outlet Sport, Inter Milan are upping their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian central midfielder has been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri since the summer of 2018 but the club have so far yet to make any official push towards signing the player.
Sport suggest that, in the past week, representatives of Inter have met with the Barcelona leadership to discuss a potential deal, which could, in theory, take place as soon as January.
Rakitic wants out of Barcelona and has stated his desire not to renew his contract with a club that he feels have lost faith and confidence in him. Barcelona value Rakitic at 35 million euros but this appears not to discourage the Nerazzurri, who see the Croat as a number one priority to bolster the strength and depth of Antonio Conte's midfield.
It is unclear as to whether or not Inter will pursue a deal in the January market or wait until the summer of 2020 but Antonio Conte has stressed his desire to be presented with new players to bolster the strength of the squad in January and it could be that Rakitic is one of these additions.
