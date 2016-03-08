From Spain: Inter ready bid for Barca’s Rakitic
25 October at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have already prepared a bid to acquire the services of La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per reports in the Spanish press.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the playing XI and has attracted interest from the likes of Inter in Italy, Manchester United in England and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in France.
However, it is believed that Barca are not willing to part ways with the former Sevilla midfielder for less than €38 million.
