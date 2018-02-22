From Spain: Inter's strategy to keep Barcelona playmaker

Despite the strong and clear words expressed first by the sporting director Piero Ausilio, then by the coach Luciano Spalletti, Inter has not yet resigned to the idea of ​​losing Rafinha, who just completed a very positive 5 month loan spell from Barcelona. Last January, the two clubs spoke about a price of 38 million euros, a figure that at present the Nerazzurri club can not pay due to their budget and Financial Fair Play restrictions.



However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, ​​Inter has a very specific strategy in mind and Ausilio is ready to leave for Spain to lay the foundations for a possible agreement.



The Nerazzurri are relying heavily on the will expressed repeatedly by Rafinha to stay at the Italian club and on the excellent relations with his father and attorney Mazinho, with whom contacts are continuous. On the basis of these elements, Ausilio is ready to meet the CEO of Barcelona Oscar Grau and technical director Pep Segura and to present a lessened bid of about 20 million euros.



At the moment the outlook is pessimistic on Barcelona's end as they want to make as much as possible from 4-5 players considered transferable and to finance the incoming operations already planned, namely to acquire Griezmann. Rafinha is under contract until June 2020 and has fans in the Premier League, but Inter remains determined to keep the 25-year-old.