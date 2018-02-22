From Spain: Inter still hopeful to sign Cancelo
27 May at 17:00Spanish media are reporting that Inter still have a chance to sign Joao Cancelo.
The Portuguese full-back is likely to make return to Valencia after a one-year loan spell at the San Siro and Calciomercato.com has exclusively reported this week that the talented defender is wanted by both Juve and Man Utd.
According to Plazadeportiva, however, the nerazzurri could still lower Cancelo’s price-tag including Eder in a player-plus cash swap deal.
Go to comments