From Spain: Inter & Tottenham target can leave Barcelona on loan
09 July at 10:15Inter and Tottenham are still interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.
The Brazilian joined Inter on loan last January but the Italians failed to make his move permanent for € 38 million.
Barcelona aim to sell their talented midfielder on a permanent deal but, according to Mundo Deportivo, no cub has yet made any offer to sign the 25-year-old.
That’s why the Blaugrana are ready to listen to loan offers for the Brazilian midfielder. Barcelona, however, want suitors to add an obligation to buy the player at the end of the season.
Inter and Lazio are monitoring the Brazilian in Serie A.
The nerazzurri have already signed Radja Nainggolan but their qualification for the Champions League means Spalletti will need a deep squad to cope with multiple competitions.
Tottenham are also watching the situation of the player and could be open to sign him on loan with obligation to buy.
