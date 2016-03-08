From Spain: James Rodriguez prefers Atletico Madrid move over Napoli
07 July at 18:30The future of James Rodriguez is still unclear. Just several days ago his move to Napoli was on the road to completion but today it seems that the future of the Colombian star lies between Italy and Spain.
According to AS, James has a very tempting offer from Napoli on the table but he has not yet agreed to join the Partenopei. The Real Madrid midfielder would prefer a transfer to Atletico Madrid, which has led to a slowdown in negotiations between De Laurentiis and Perez.
According to the Spanish paper, Diego Simeone's club would be waiting for the money from the transfer of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona to close the operation to bring Rodriguez to the Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico are looking to receive a fee of 120 million euros for their French star.
James Rodriguez spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich but after an unconvincing loan spell, the Bavarians decided not to exercise the option in the contract, with the Colombian now seeking for other possibilities for his future career.
