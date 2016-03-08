From Spain: James Rodriguez 'very close' to Napoli move
03 July at 13:45Napoli have been waiting for weeks for the dream of seeing James Rodriguez at Napoli to become a reality and, apparently, it will not be long before it happens. Contacts have been ongoing between the Partenopei and Real Madrid for over a month now and Ancelotti is insisting on reuniting with the Colombian star at the San Paolo.
As mentioned, contacts are constant between the parties and Napoli would like to welcome their new star during the last days of their pre-season training camp at Dimaro in Trentino. But first, a definitive agreement must be reached.
De Laurentiis wants to sign Rodriguez on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, while the Los Blancos want a permanent sale on the basis of 42 million euros plus bonuses.
According to AS in Spain, however, the distance between the two clubs has reduced a lot in the last hours and there is great optimism that James Rodriguez can join Napoli as soon as possible and reunite with his former coach at Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti.
