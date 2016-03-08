From Spain: Juve dealt blow as de Ligt is given green light to join Barcelona
01 April at 15:25Matthijs de Ligt has been given green light to join Barcelona at the end of the season, Sport reports. The Catalan paper claims Barcelona will sign the talented defender at the end of the season. The La Liga giants have already secured the services of Ajax starlet Frankie de Jong and de Ligt will be the next Dutch starlet to move to the Nou Camp.
Juventus have been strongly linked with securing the player's services. De Ligt visited the club's training facilities together with his agent Mino Raiola last summer when the Lancers rejected an offer of the Old Lady in the region of € 50 million.
De Ligt is regarded as one of the most promising defenders in Europe. In February he became the younger captain in the knock-out stage of the Champions League. De Ligt will surely leave Ajax in the summer and Barcelona seem to be the favorite candidate to sign the 20-year-old.
