From Spain, Juve make an offer for de Ligt, Raiola prefers Liverpool or PSG
05 June at 10:15According to Spanish publication Sport, Matthijs de Ligt has five offers on the table, including one from Juventus. The Ajax captain is the man most in demand around Europe this summer, following his exploits for the Dutch club in the latter stages of the Champions League, and his agent Mino Raiola is doing all he can to drum up as much of a frenzy around his client as possible in order to further increase both the transfer fee and his own commission.
According to the article, the five protagonists are Juventus, PSG, Manchester United, Liverpool and of course Barcelona. United appear to be ruled out due to de Ligt’s desire to feature again in the Champions League, having gone so deep into the competition this season. PSG are said to have offered a dizzying amount for the young prodigy and are said to be the option of choice of agent Raiola due to their deep pockets, along with Liverpool where he could form a formidable partnership at centre back with his national team colleague Van Dijk. Juventus are seen as unlikely to land the Dutchmen, but as we have seen in this transfer saga throughout the last few weeks, the situation can change rapidly.
