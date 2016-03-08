As their pattern in recent years dictates, Juventus are looking to secure their summer transfers early in the window.The Bianconeri are in search of reinforcements on the wings and continue to evaluate multiple options. The primary goal is always Joao Cancelo, returned to Valencia after his loan to Inter.However, as Mundo Deportivo writes, the Bianconeri are still monitoring the situation around Sime Vrsaljko, full-back of Croatia and Atletico Madrid. Vrsaljko is also a target of Manchester United.The 26-year-old stated that he is happy at the Europa Leage winners, but that has not deterred the Italian giants and Manchester United. He featured 21 times in the league for Atlético, suffering a knee injury in March in a match against Sevilla. It was first reported that he had suffered serious ligament damage that would rule him out for up to seven months, but the alert was lowered and he missed only a month.Vrsaljko played all ninety minutes in Croatia’s 2-0 win over Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup.