From Spain: Juve offer Dybala and cash to PSG for Neymar?

Juventus have reportedly entered the Neymar sweepstakes as reports in Spain (via Brazilian site Globoesporte) recently stated that the bianconeri are willing to offer Dybala and cash for the Brazilian star. Fabio Paratici is reportedly willing to offer Dybala (who is valued at 80 million euros) and 100 million euros for Neymar. The bianconeri would also be willing to offer Neymar a 37 million euros per season salary. AS.com have reported that both Real Madrid and Barcelona seem to be cooling off their interest in Neymar as they have had a difficult time to find an economical agreement with PSG. This means that a team like Juve might now be one of the favorites in the Neymar sweepstakes.



PSG LIKE DYBALA A LOT - PSG are supposed to meet Dybala's agent tomorrow as they like him very much so. PSG view Dybala as the perfect replacement for Neymar as they would be able to have two of the best youngsters in the world (Mbappé and Dybala). Going back to the bianconeri, they would first have to sell off players like Mandzukic and Rugani to make this potential deal work. More to come on the matter...