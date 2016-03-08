Juventus have offered Cristiano Ronaldo € 120 million for the next four years, Marca reports in its front-page this morning.The Portuguese ace is reported to be willing to leave Real Madrid in the summer and the reliable Spanish sport paper claims Juve are concretely interested in welcoming his services.Yesterday’s edition of Tuttosport claimed Juve is interested in signing the former Manchester United star although the player’s salary is too high for the Serie A giants.According to Marca, however, Juve have offered Ronaldo € 120 million for the next four years whilst the player has been promised by Real Madrid that he can be released for a fee below his release clause which is set to € 1 billion.The Spanish paper claims Juventus have already opened talks to sign CR7 and A Bola in Portugal confirms the Serie A giants are in talks to sign the legendary striker.​Juventus have signed Joao Cancelo in the current transfer window making their first ever deal with the Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, the representative of Cristiano Ronaldo. Mendes is now on very good terms with the Bianconeri and the fans of the Old Lady can dream to sign one of the best players in the history of the game.