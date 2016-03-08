From Spain: Juve set for new manager in summer and the player he wants

According to the latest reports from Spanish sports news portal Don Balon, Juventus have already bookmarked Zinedine Zidane to take over from Max Allegri in the summer. Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of last season, after winning his third consecutive Champions League with the La Liga giants. Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, as did Zidane, and Real Madrid have been left struggling.Now, Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite, in Turin, with Zidane returning to the club that he starred for as a player. Zidane, as per Don Balon, is also extremely interested in signing Marco Verratti, should he take over from Allegri at Juve.Verratti currently plays for Ligue 1 side PSG but has been a main-stay of the Italian national team. Verratti is considered to be one of the most talented central midfielders in the world and would provide Juventus with a perhaps lower-cost alternative to the reported rumours of resigning Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.