From Spain: Juventus agree fee for Man Utd, Inter target
08 June at 12:10Reports from Spanish outlet Superdeporte say that Joao Cancelo is close to sealing a move to Serie A giants Juventus.
The Portuguese full-back was on loan at Inter Milan from Valencia this past summer and impressed for the club in the second half of the season, despite having failed in the first half of it. Rumors were linking him with a permanent switch to Inter, but things have changed now.
Superdeporte are confident that Cancelo will sign for Juventus this summer as a fee has already been agreed with Valencia.
It says that Cancelo has already agreed terms with the bianconeri and Valencia will get 40 million euros from the player's sale.
CalcioMercato exclusively learnt, that Cancelo is currently stalling on a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have agreed a 40 million euros fee with Valencia but are struggling to agree personal terms with the player.
CalcioMercato had also reported that Juventus are still hassling over a fee for the right-back.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments