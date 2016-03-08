From Spain: Juventus and two more clubs have made offers for Zidane

Zidane Real Madrid
22 February at 20:55
Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly has offers from Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea on the table.

The Frenchman has been linked with a host of clubs ever since he left his post at Real Madrid, days after having won the third consecutive Champions League title with the club.

Don Balon state that Juventus indeed are interested in Zidane and apart from their offer, Zizou also has offers from Manchester United and Chelsea on the table already.

But the outlet also states that it is the offer from the bianconeri that Zidane finds the most intriguing as it offers him a chance to go back to a club where he was a world renowned star.

Not just that, it will help him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo again. And possibly with Isco and Marcelo too.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.