From Spain: Juventus and two more clubs have made offers for Zidane
22 February at 20:55Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly has offers from Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea on the table.
The Frenchman has been linked with a host of clubs ever since he left his post at Real Madrid, days after having won the third consecutive Champions League title with the club.
Don Balon state that Juventus indeed are interested in Zidane and apart from their offer, Zizou also has offers from Manchester United and Chelsea on the table already.
But the outlet also states that it is the offer from the bianconeri that Zidane finds the most intriguing as it offers him a chance to go back to a club where he was a world renowned star.
Not just that, it will help him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo again. And possibly with Isco and Marcelo too.
