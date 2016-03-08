From Spain: Juventus, Arsenal and Milan on alert as Real Madrid defender wants to leave

04 July at 13:45
According to what has been reported by Spanish daily newspaper Sport today, Real Madrid full-back Marcelo wants to leave the La Liga side in pursuit of a new challenge. Marcelo, who has been a long-time part of the set-up in the Spanish capital, is being linked with moves elsewhere; the likes of Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan and PSG all being linked as potential destinations.

Marcelo was reportedly close to a move to Juventus last summer, after Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Turin and the Brazilian full-back appeared to want to follow his teammate and friend to Italy. However, he stayed with Real Madrid and spent another season in White. 

Now, the Brazilian could well be headed for the exit - with a number of clubs chasing who would be an extremely important addition for any number of sides.

