From Spain: Juventus' doubts on Ronaldo deal & why Man Utd still have hope
06 July at 13:00Whatever happens this summer, the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo has the potential to be the transfer of the decade. Juventus are in pole position, with the player wanting to leave Madrid and Juve thought to be his preferred destination.
However, the latest reports from El Chiringuito and The Sun indicate that all may not be as cut-and-dry as first thought.
El Chriniguito are reporting that there are several roadblocks in Juventus’ pursuit of the 33-year-old forward. Firstly, the total cost of the transaction, including fees and wages, will come to €400 million, 25% of the global value of Juventus. Mendes will also take a €10 million commission on the deal – a steep figure. Juventus will need to also give up three or four players, with the likes of Higuain, Pjanic, Rugani and Alex Sandro all potentiall leaving the club.
Meanwhile The Sun are reporting that Manchester United could capitalise on Juventus’ uncertainties. Rumours suggest that United could meet with Jorge Mendes and table a similar offer to what Juventus have - €30m a year for four years. Mourinho could be wanting to bring his compatriot back to Manchester and Ronaldo would likely welcome a move.
However, it is worth noting that Juventus, given the mass media attention this deal has received, will look to pursue and tie the deal up – in fear of missing out and being considered as a huge transfer failure.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments