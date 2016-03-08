From Spain: Juventus join race for wantaway Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

03 July at 22:15
According to what has been reported by Spanish news source Marca, Juventus have joined the race to sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale - who has been heavily linked with a departure from the La Liga side.

Juventus join the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich in the race for the Welshman. However, he will not be cheap, with the winger costing around 80-90 million euros for an interested party.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.