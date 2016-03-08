From Spain: Juventus join race for wantaway Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale
03 July at 22:15According to what has been reported by Spanish news source Marca, Juventus have joined the race to sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale - who has been heavily linked with a departure from the La Liga side.
Juventus join the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich in the race for the Welshman. However, he will not be cheap, with the winger costing around 80-90 million euros for an interested party.
