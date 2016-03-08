From Spain: Juventus prepare 'rich contract' for Real Madrid superstar
27 March at 17:00With football on the field currently on a halt, there is much more talk regarding the off-the-field aspect, including the transfer market. Juventus are one of the clubs that will definitely want to strengthen their team ahead of next season and the left-back position could be one of the focuses of Fabio Paratici.
Alex Sandro has been the starting left-back for the Bianconeri for a couple of years now and has enjoyed his ups and downs. Despite having a contract at the Allianz Stadium until June 2023, with a salary worthy of a top player, everything can change quickly, especially if a fair offer arrives.
It is not surprising, therefore, that Spanish media are once again talking about the Old Lady's interest in Real Madrid's Marcelo. According to Marca (via goal.com), the Brazilian is not so central to the club's technical plan and could soon leave the capital of Spain.
The 31-year-old has a contract until 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu and would be intrigued by the prospect of reuniting with his old friend Cristiano Ronaldo, who is pushing for a move.
The Spanish paper adds that the Bianconeri would be ready to put a rich four-year contract on the table, a fundamental move to try and beat the competition of other top clubs in the running.
