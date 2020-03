From Spain: Juventus prepare 'rich contract' for Real Madrid superstar

With football on the field currently on a halt, there is much more talk regarding the off-the-field aspect, including the transfer market. Juventus are one of the clubs that will definitely want to strengthen their team ahead of next season and the left-back position could be one of the focuses of Fabio Paratici.Alex Sandro has been the starting left-back for the Bianconeri for a couple of years now and has enjoyed his ups and downs. Despite having a contract at the Allianz Stadium until June 2023, with a salary worthy of a top player, everything can change quickly, especially if a fair offer arrives.It is not surprising, therefore, that Spanish media are once again talking about the Old Lady's interest in Real Madrid's Marcelo. According to Marca (via goal.com) , the Brazilian is not so central to the club's technical plan and could soon leave the capital of Spain.The 31-year-old has a contract until 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu and would be intrigued by the prospect of reuniting with his old friend Cristiano Ronaldo, who is pushing for a move.The Spanish paper adds that the Bianconeri would be ready to put a rich four-year contract on the table, a fundamental move to try and beat the competition of other top clubs in the running.