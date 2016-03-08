From Spain: Juventus preparing to sell Dybala after disappointing Copa America

03 July at 21:30
According to what has been reported by Marca, Juventus are ready to part ways with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala after the young attacker failed to impress with his national team at Copa America; Argentina eliminated 2-0 by Brazil yesterday evening in the semi-final.

Juventus, as per Marca, could aim to use Dybala as a counterpart in their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba; or sell him outright for cash if a club makes an appropriate bid. 

