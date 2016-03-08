From Spain: Juventus, Rabiot could be key in deal for Manchester United's Pogba
15 January at 17:40Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could be key for the Bianconeri and their attempts to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report from Spanish media outlet fichajes.net via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old French midfielder is the dream of the Turin based clubs sporting director Fabio Paratici. His compatriot, 24-year-old Rabiot, could be key in the deal as the Bianconeri could offer Rabiot to the Red Devils in exchange for Pogba. Rabiot is contracted to Juventus until 2023 after arriving on a free transfer last summer. He has struggled maintain consistency in Turin, only making 14 appearances across all competitions for a total of 891 minutes.
Juventus are hoping they can sign Pogba in order to help the club not only win the league, the report continues, but the Champions League as well. Pogba has struggled to earn minutes in Manchester this season, only making eight appearances across all competitions.
Apollo Heyes
