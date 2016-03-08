From Spain: Juventus to make move for Barcelona flop Coutinho?

Barcelona managed to defeat Real Madrid yesterday for the second time in several days and have made a breakthrough in the race for the La Liga title. Philippe Coutinho, however, had another disappointing display, despite playing only in the final 12 minutes of the match.



The former Inter and Liverpool man has been beaten in the hierarchy of Ernesto Valverde by Ousmane Dembele and is currently struggling at the Nou Camp to a point that the hypothesis of a summer departure is becoming concrete.



As reported by Don Balon, Juventus have expressed their interest in the Brazilian and if the midfielder would be available for a reasonable price, the Bianconeri would be ready to make an assault.