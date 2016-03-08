From Spain: Liverpool eye Napoli’s Ruiz for midfield reinforcement
24 January at 17:00English Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per El Desmarque cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from number of European powerhouses including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Manchester City in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Liverpool are also interested in signing Ruiz in order to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.
The report stated that the current European champions’ first choice is Real’s Isco but the Spanish club have rejected their €56 million bid.
Therefore, Klopp has now turned his attention towards Ruiz who has been with Napoli since the summer of 2018 when he moved from La Liga club Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.
Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 66 matches in all competitions, managing to score eight times and also provided five assists.
