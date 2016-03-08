From Spain: Liverpool make €180m bid for Real star on Juve agenda
23 June at 11:55Liverpool have made a €180 million bid to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The reliable Catalan paper suggests the Reds have already made their opening bid to sign the Spanish attacking midfielder who played almost 3.000 minutes last season and was the 13th most used player by Zinedine Zidane.
New Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, however, is a long time admirer of Asensio and is not willing to let the Spaniard leave the club in the summer.
Real Madrid are aware that Asensio has many admirers around Europe but for now Liverpool’s bid is the only one in the table.
Asensio has a € 700 million release clause and the Merengues will reportedly discuss a possible transfer of the Spaniard in the coming days.
Real Madrid want to know if any other European club is ready to offer as much for Asensio but, as of today, the club do not seem willing to sell Asensio not even for such a huge transfer fee.
