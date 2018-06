Liverpool have made a €180 million bid to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, Mundo Deportivo claims. The reliable Catalan paper suggests the Reds have already made their opening bid to sign the Spanish attacking midfielderNew Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, however, is a long time admirer of Asensio and is not willing to let the Spaniard leave the club in the summer.​Asensio has a € 700 million release clause and the Merengues will reportedly discuss a possible transfer of the Spaniard in the coming days.Real Madrid want to know if any other European club is ready to offer as much for Asensio but, as of today, the club do not seem willing to sell Asensio not even for such a huge transfer fee.