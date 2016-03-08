Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly made a 'firm offer' to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.The 22-year-old Spaniard joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in the summer of 2014 for a fee in the region of 4 million euros. Last season, Asensio made 32 appearances for the Los Blancos and only 19 were starts. He scored six times and assisted just as many times.Mundo Deportivo report that Liverpool have made a 'firm offer' to sign Marco Asensio and their bid lies in the region of 180 million euros.It is said that while Real Madrid will consider the offer, they are very likely to turn it down.New manager Julen Lopetegui really values Asensio's abilities and does not want to sell him. The player has a release clause of 700 million euros and is contracted to Real Madrid till the summer of 2023.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)