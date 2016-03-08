From Spain: Luka Modric on the bench for Madrid in Super cup amid Inter rumours
15 August at 17:30Real Madrid take on rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup as Champions League winners do battle with the Europa League victors. Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, whilst Atletico Madrid thumped Marseille in the Europa League final.
One of Real Madrid’s protagonists in last season’s performance was Luka Modric, the Croatian crowned ‘Golden Ball’ winner at this year’s FIFA World Cup; guiding the Croatian national team to the final of the tournament – where they were defeated 4-2 by France.
Modric has reportedly been attempting to find a move away from Real Madrid, possibly following the example of Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving La Liga for Serie A. Inter Milan are interested and amid these rumours, Spanish radio broadcaster Onda Cero are suggesting that Modric will be on the bench for tonight’s game.
Modric is reportedly ‘not at his physical best’ – after performing relentlessly in the World Cup – yet he has been training for over a week now and working hard to regain full fitness.
