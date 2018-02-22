From Spain: Madrid star could be making Premier League return

New rumors from Spain suggest that the former holder of the most expensive transfer could be leaving after this season.



Reports in the Spanish press are saying that it could be a return to the Premier League for Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham being the most likely destination. Real Madrid will reportedly accept no less than 80 milion euros to let him go.



Bale joined the Spanish giants in 2013 for roughly €100 million, a record at the time. This season he has featured in 26 La Liga matches, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions while adding 4 assists.