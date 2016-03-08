From Spain: Madrid star says ‘yes’ to Ronaldo reunion at Juve
16 October at 20:15According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, currently in his second of a two-season loan at Bayern Munich in Germany, would give a ‘yes’ to a potential move to Juventus to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo left Real Madrid in July for a figure of around €110 million, leaving Madrid for Turin in the dubbed ‘deal of the century’.
It seems set that this season will be James Rodriguez’s last at Bayern Munich; likely unable to meet the €80 million price that Madrid have slapped on the tricky Colombian. The potential destinations are not lacking; Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United all having been linked.
According to the same reports from Don Balon, Juventus are willing to pay €80 million for the 27-year-old – once summer 2019 comes around and the Bianconeri can ease up on their financial fair play related stresses.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments