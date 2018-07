A protagonist in the 2018 Champions League, won by Real Madrid with the penalty against Juventus in the dying minutes, Lucas Vazquez seeks a new challenge and could be set to leave Merengues.According to Marca, the 27-year-old winger is attracting interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. Vazquez has appeared in two matches so far for Spain at the 2018 World Cup for a total of 83 minutes. He is on the bench for today’s Round of 16 match against Russia. Click here for more transfer news from around Europe's top leagues