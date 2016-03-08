From Spain: Man City to rival Barcelona in pursuit of Inter star - the details
29 March at 12:35
Inter, Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona. The trio will most likely be the talk of the summer, as the Catalan side are very keen on bringing in the striker. However, as revealed by the latest reports, Pep Guardiola is ready to challenge his former side with Man City.
According to Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato.com), the Spanish manager wants to work with the 22-year-old, regardless of the future of Sergio Aguero. Of course, though, the former could be the perfect replacement to lead Man City's attack.
Then again, Barcelona are ahead in the race and as stated by the report, Lautaro would prefer joining them instead of the English side. Playing with Leo Messi is something that attracts, which is understandable. In any case, it will be an interesting summer.
Barcelona are currently studying the right formula to convince the Nerazzurri, perhaps including Arturo Vidal as a technical counterpart in the deal.
