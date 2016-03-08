From Spain: Man Utd back in for De Ligt, make improved offer for Barcelona target
23 May at 11:00Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly back in the chase for Matthijs de Ligt and have made an improved offer to lure the Dutchman to Old Trafford.
Reports have linked De Ligt to multiple top clubs, with Juventus also reportedly interested in the signature of the Ajax star. The defender's performances have left many dazzled and the head to heads are on.
A fresh report from Sport states that Man United have made an improved offer to lure De Ligt to Manchester, after their first offer was rejected. The first offer was about 14 million euros a season, but the new offer is much better and there is hope at Old Trafford that De Ligt says 'yes' to the offer.
But the report also states that this would be United's last attempt and is more like an ultimatum for Mino Raiola's client and if that is rejected, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will move onto other defensive targets.
Barcelona are viewing the situation with immense interest and are still the leaders in the chase.
