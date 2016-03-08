From Spain: Manchester City and Manchester United to challenge Juventus for Ronaldo
08 July at 22:15According to the latest reports from Spanish web-portal Fichajes.net, Juventus may face some competition in their pursuit of the deal of the century for Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus are thought to be in pole position as they look to wrap up a deal with Real Madrid for the Ballon D’Or winner, with the player having reportedly agreed terms with the Old Lady; and only a fee is left to be agreed between Madrid and Juventus.
However, Fichajes.net are reporting that Juventus will face competition for the Portuguese forward; from German champions Bayern Munich, as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.
All of the clubs look to take advantage of Ronaldo’s reduced price, with a possible bidding war set to erupt. It would appear as though the player favours a move to Turin; however, the threat of three world class teams will possibly frighten Juventus.
