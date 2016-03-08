From Spain: Manchester United’s French World Cup star offered to Barcelona
15 July at 21:40According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Paul Pogba, who scored in today’s World Cup final as his France side defeated Croatia 4-2, has been offered to Barcelona by his representatives.
Pogba’s representatives, led by notoriously controversial agent Mino Raiola, have been in contact with the Catalan giants, due to Pogba’s reportedly rocky relationship with Manchester United’s Portuguese head coach, Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho could look to sell Pogba as quickly as possible, to avoid any further disruption in the dressing room, potentially opening the door for Manchester United to sign Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
If Barcelona do choose to bid for Paul Pogba, he won’t come cheap. After Pogba completed a huge deal to Manchester United from Juventus, the English club will want to recoup as much of the cost as possible, if not more.
After scoring a great goal for France today, Barcelona may be tempted and, as the player has been offered to the club, it could only be a matter of time before a bid materialises.
